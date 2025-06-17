WD Rutherford LLC Invests $634,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $370.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $334.46. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

