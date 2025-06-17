Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MGV stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.