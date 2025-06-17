Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Plans Jun 25 Dividend of $0.10

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, July 8th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $162.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,287,144.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,509,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,556. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Crum acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,743.75. This trade represents a 9.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,436,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,625. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 783,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 744,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REI. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

