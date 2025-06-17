AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

