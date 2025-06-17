Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Drops By 33.6%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PHO opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

