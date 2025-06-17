Vicus Capital Sells 1,178 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after buying an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,993 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.6311 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

