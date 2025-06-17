BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

MBB stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.