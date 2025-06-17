Lifesci Capital Estimates Disc Medicine Q2 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $105,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,187.66. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,142,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,753.62. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,178 shares of company stock worth $3,582,568 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.