AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.91 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 4.1% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,846 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,207,000 after buying an additional 2,111,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

