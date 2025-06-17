ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 50,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,384,000 after buying an additional 3,013,963 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $15,290,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $13,371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 30.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

