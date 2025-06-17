NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Head to Head Review

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Snail”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $107.27 billion 0.77 $4.14 billion $6.95 18.86 Snail $90.46 million 0.54 -$9.09 million $0.04 33.00

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NetEase and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88 Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00

NetEase currently has a consensus target price of $119.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.93%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Snail.

Risk & Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 28.17% 22.12% 15.73% Snail 3.15% 136.34% 3.51%

Summary

NetEase beats Snail on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

