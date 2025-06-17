Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

