Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 3.54% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $218,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

MCHI stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

