Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Position Raised by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.