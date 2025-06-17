iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

