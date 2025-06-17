Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 109,701 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,059 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 109,701 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Solar worth $77,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.19.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

