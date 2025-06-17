Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,028,000 after acquiring an additional 335,577 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,763 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,148,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after buying an additional 156,961 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 213,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 881,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

