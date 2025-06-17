Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

