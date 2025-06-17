Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Position Trimmed by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 16.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,292,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

