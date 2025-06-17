Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.