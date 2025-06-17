Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

