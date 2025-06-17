iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

