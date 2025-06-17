Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.