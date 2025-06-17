Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

