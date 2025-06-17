Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

