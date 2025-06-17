Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9%

FNF opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

