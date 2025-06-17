Edge Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

