Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,293 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 17.58% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $225,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,787,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,679 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

