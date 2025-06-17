Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 26,856 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 698,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 569,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Wendy Thomas sold 16,696 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $658,323.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,947.35. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,868. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,766,957 shares of company stock valued at $111,561,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

