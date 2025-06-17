SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $311.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

