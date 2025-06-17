Short Interest in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Increases By 73.2%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 237,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,141,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,301,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NTSI opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.