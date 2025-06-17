Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 925,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,870,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.65.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

