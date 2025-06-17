Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LRFC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

