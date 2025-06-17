PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 71.7% in May

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the May 15th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 17,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

