Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of BTM opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.67 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 488.33% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTM. Northland Capmk raised Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,476 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $27,233.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,137.08. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 966,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,177 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

