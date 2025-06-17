Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

