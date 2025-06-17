Edge Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,090,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of VEU stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
