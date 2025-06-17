Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.