Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of RF stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
