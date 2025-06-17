Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.