Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

