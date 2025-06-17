Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

