Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

