Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUSFree Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

