Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

