Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $592.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

