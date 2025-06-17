Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

