Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

