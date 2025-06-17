abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

