JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JEMA opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.