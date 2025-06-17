Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the quarter. AB High Yield ETF makes up 5.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 11.07% of AB High Yield ETF worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AB High Yield ETF by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

