Bfsg LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.