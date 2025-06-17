Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,071,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE LHX opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

